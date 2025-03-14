NHK Party’s Takashi Tachibana Attacked in Tokyo
18:30 JST, March 14, 2025
Takashi Tachibana, the leader of the NHK Party political group, was attacked Friday by a man in the Kasumigaseki district of Tokyo, the Metropolitan Police Department said.
Tachibana is said to be bleeding but remains conscious. The attacker was already arrested.
