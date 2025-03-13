New ¥10,000 Bill Allegedly Counterfeited with Home Printer, Used at Convenience Store; Tokyo Man Has Been Arrested
14:33 JST, March 13, 2025
Police arrested a man for allegedly using a counterfeit new ¥10,000 bill at a convenience store, according to investigative sources. This is the first time that a counterfeit case involving new banknotes has been uncovered since July of last year, when they first entered circulation.
The suspect, a 27-year-old man from Tokyo’s Taito Ward, was arrested by the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday. Police found more than 50 new ¥10,000 bills and ¥5,000 bills at the man’s home, and believe he used a home printer to counterfeit the bills.
According to investigative sources, the man is suspected of using a counterfeit of the new ¥10,000 bill to purchase a package of cigarettes and a beverage, totaling approximately ¥700, at a convenience store in Shinjuku Ward on Feb. 10. A store employee became suspicious of the difference in texture, and made a report to police, which led to the discovery of the incident.
The suspect reportedly admitted to the allegation.
In Tokyo, several cases of counterfeit new bills being used at convenience stores and in cabs have been confirmed, and police are investigating the connection to the man.
