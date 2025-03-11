Home>Society>Crime & Courts

Woman in 20s Believed Live-streaming on Tokyo Street Stabbed to Death; Man at Scene Arrested

Police officers investigating the scene where a woman was stabbed near JR Takadanobaba Station at 11:16 a.m. on Tuesday morning. This photo was taken from a Yomiuri Shimbun helicopter.

12:50 JST, March 11, 2025

An emergency call was made to the police at around 9:50 a.m. Tuesday reporting that a woman had been stabbed by a man with a knife on a street in Takadanobaba, Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo. When officers from the Totsuka Police Station of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department arrived at the scene, they found a woman in her 20s lying on the ground with stab wounds to her head, neck and chest.

The woman was taken to a hospital, but later confirmed dead.

The police arrested a man in his 40s, who was at the scene, on suspicion of attempted murder. The woman was believed to have been live-streaming a video on the street at the time, and the police are investigating the incident, believing that there was some kind of trouble between the two.

According to a senior police officer, the man has admitted to the charge. A knife believed to be the murder weapon was seized from the scene.

The incident occurred in an area with houses and shops about 350 meters southwest of JR Takadanobaba Station.

