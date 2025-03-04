Home>Society>Crime & Courts

Ex Credit Union Employee Held over Stealing Customer’s ¥100 Million over Several Years

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Kanagawa Prefectural Police headquarters

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:50 JST, March 4, 2025

Kanagawa Prefectural Police arrested a former deputy manager of the Yokohama branch of Hanashinyokumiai, a Tokyo-based credit union, on suspicion of stealing a customer’s money from a safe deposit box at the branch.

According to the police, the former deputy manager is suspected of stealing more than ¥100 million deposited by a customer by duplicating a key to the box for several years, starting around 2018.

