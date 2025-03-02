Someone Breaks into Home of Late Monta Mino; Security Camera Footage Shows 2 People Fleeing
14:21 JST, March 2, 2025
The home of Monta Mino, a freelance presenter and TV personality who died Saturday aged 80, was broken into and ransacked early Sunday, police said.
According to Kanagawa prefectural police, a family member noticed a noise at Mino’s home in Kamakura City, Kanagawa Prefecture, at around 3:15 a.m. Sunday, and saw a suspicious person outside a window. Security camera footage showed at least two people fleeing down a road.
The basement showed signs of a break-in, and the inside had been ransacked. The police are looking for the suspects.
