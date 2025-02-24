Boy Arrested on Suspicion of Attempted Murder after Admitting to Stabbing Man on Street in Adachi Ward, Tokyo

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

A boy was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Monday morning after admitting to stabbing a man on a street in Adachi Ward, Tokyo, in the predawn hours of the same day, police said.

At around 4:15 a.m. on the day, police received a call saying, “My friend stabbed me. There is glass stuck [in my body].” The Nishiarai Police Station of the Metropolitan Police Department rushed to the scene and found a young man bleeding from his right chest. He was sent to a hospital, where he was confirmed dead about an hour later.

A boy aged 10 to 19 who was present at the scene admitted to stabbing the man and was arrested immediately.

A knife believed to have been used in the stabbing was left at the scene, according to a senior officer of the police. It is believed that the two men knew each other, and the police are expected to switch the charge to murder, believing there was some kind of trouble between them.

The scene is a residential area about 1.5 kilometers west of Nishiaraidaishi-Nishi Station on the Nippori-Toneri Liner line.