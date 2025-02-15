Japanese Teen Rescued from Myanmar Scam Ring; He Was Trafficked and Forced to Participate in Fraud Operations
16:10 JST, February 15, 2025
BANGKOK — A Japanese teenager has been rescued by Thai police, it was announced Saturday, after the boy had been forced to participate in fraud operations at a scam group’s base in Myanmar.
The boy was a victim of human trafficking, the police said.
The boy was taken into custody in Mae Sot, a western Thai city bordering Myanmar, before being handed over to the Japanese Embassy in Thailand on Thursday, according to the police. Details regarding when and how he became a victim of human trafficking remain unclear.
Fraud groups in Myanmar have been expanding their power, and the country has seen a series of cases of foreign nationals being lured in through fake job offers and coerced into helping with scam operations. Some Japanese individuals have also been found to have taken part in these schemes.
On Thursday, Thai police arrested a 29-year-old Japanese man on suspicion of forcing a 17-year-old Japanese high school student to work at a scam base. The police also have announced that they have detained four other Japanese men for their alleged involvements in fraud operations.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
ANA, JAL Cancel Flights Due to Heavy Snowfall
-
Big Temperature Change Expected in Japan from February to March
-
ANA, JAL Cancel More Flights As Heavy Snowfall Continues in Japan
-
Heavy Snow Continues to Affect Shinkansen Services; Several Lines Delayed or Suspended (Update 1)
-
New Year Poetry Ceremony Held at Imperial Palace; Princess Aiko Makes Debut with Poem on ‘Dreams’
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Nissan Motor to Cut Nearly 2,000 Jobs in U.S. Plants; Will Reduce U.S. Vehicle Production by About 25%
- Myanmar Pro-Democracy Rebels Condemn Junta’s Airstrikes; In Tokyo, NUG Officials Decry Civilian Deaths
- Rihanna Makes First Court Appearance at the Trial of Her Partner A$AP Rocky, as Accuser Testifies
- Electric Plane to Ship Cargo Between Kyushu Cities in Trial Run, in Hopes of a Greener Delivery Industry
- Trump says Ishiba to Visit him for Talks This Week; Mentions Former Relationship with Abe