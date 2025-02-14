Japanese Man Detained in Thailand for Suspected Frauds in Myanmar
13:59 JST, February 14, 2025
BANGKOK (Jiji Press) — Thai police said Thursday they have detained a 29-year-old Japanese man for his suspected role in online frauds in Myanmar.
The man was held by Thai police on Thursday after arriving at an airport in the Thai capital of Bangkok on a flight from Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city, according to Thai police and other sources.
The detainee, for whom an arrest warrant has been issued in Japan over separate cases, is expected to be deported to Japan for further investigations.
The Japanese man is suspected of playing a role in running online frauds at a base of a Chinese crime ring in the eastern Myanmar state of Kayin near the border with Thailand.
Thai police suspect the Japanese man’s involvement in a case in which a Japanese high school student, deceived by someone who the student got to know in an online game, arrived in Thailand and was taken to a crime base in Myanmar in January. The student was later placed under protection.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
ANA, JAL Cancel Flights Due to Heavy Snowfall
-
Big Temperature Change Expected in Japan from February to March
-
ANA, JAL Cancel More Flights As Heavy Snowfall Continues in Japan
-
Heavy Snow Continues to Affect Shinkansen Services; Several Lines Delayed or Suspended (Update 1)
-
New Year Poetry Ceremony Held at Imperial Palace; Princess Aiko Makes Debut with Poem on ‘Dreams’
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Nissan Motor to Cut Nearly 2,000 Jobs in U.S. Plants; Will Reduce U.S. Vehicle Production by About 25%
- Myanmar Pro-Democracy Rebels Condemn Junta’s Airstrikes; In Tokyo, NUG Officials Decry Civilian Deaths
- Rihanna Makes First Court Appearance at the Trial of Her Partner A$AP Rocky, as Accuser Testifies
- Electric Plane to Ship Cargo Between Kyushu Cities in Trial Run, in Hopes of a Greener Delivery Industry
- Trump says Ishiba to Visit him for Talks This Week; Mentions Former Relationship with Abe