Kabukicho Support Group Leader Arrested on Suspicion of Sexual Misconduct with ‘Toyoko Kid’
13:23 JST, February 14, 2025
A representative of a support group for young people who frequent the Toyoko area of the Kabukicho nightlife district in Tokyo’s Shinjuku Ward has been arrested on suspicion of sexual misconduct with an underage girl, police said Thursday.
The Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday arrested Masayuki Makino, 43, of Setagaya Ward, Tokyo, whose occupation is unknown, on suspicion of violating a Saitama prefectural ordinance forbidding sex with minors.
The suspect, using the name Yuto Makino, was a representative of “Owlxyz,” a support group for “Toyoko kids,” marginalized and often homeless young people who frequent the Toyoko area.
Makino is suspected of committing sexual acts against a then 17-year-old girl at a hotel in Kawagoe, Saitama Prefecture, on Oct. 15, 2023, police said.
Owlxyz has been involved in cleanup efforts in the Toyoko area. They also ran a kodomo shokudo cafeteria, which provided free or low-cost meals to children in the area. The group has suspended its activities since December 2023, they said.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
ANA, JAL Cancel Flights Due to Heavy Snowfall
-
Big Temperature Change Expected in Japan from February to March
-
ANA, JAL Cancel More Flights As Heavy Snowfall Continues in Japan
-
Heavy Snow Continues to Affect Shinkansen Services; Several Lines Delayed or Suspended (Update 1)
-
New Year Poetry Ceremony Held at Imperial Palace; Princess Aiko Makes Debut with Poem on ‘Dreams’
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Nissan Motor to Cut Nearly 2,000 Jobs in U.S. Plants; Will Reduce U.S. Vehicle Production by About 25%
- Myanmar Pro-Democracy Rebels Condemn Junta’s Airstrikes; In Tokyo, NUG Officials Decry Civilian Deaths
- Rihanna Makes First Court Appearance at the Trial of Her Partner A$AP Rocky, as Accuser Testifies
- Electric Plane to Ship Cargo Between Kyushu Cities in Trial Run, in Hopes of a Greener Delivery Industry
- Trump says Ishiba to Visit him for Talks This Week; Mentions Former Relationship with Abe