2 Doctors Arrested on Suspicion of Covering Up Patient’s Murder in Aomori Pref.; Hospital Investigated for Murder Concealment

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Investigators begin searching Michinoku Kinen Hospital in Hachinohe, Aomori Prefecture, on Friday.

AOMORI – A hospital in Hachinohe, Aomori Prefecture, is under investigation following a suspicion that two doctors concealed the murder of a hospitalized 73-year-old patient committed by another patient staying in the same room in March 2023.

The Aomori prefectural police arrested Friday a 61-year-old doctor, then director of Michinoku Kinen Hospital in Hachinohe, and his younger 60-year-old brother, then the personal doctor of the murdered patient, on suspicion of harboring a criminal.

Hospitalized patient Seietsu Takahashi was murdered on March 13, 2023, inside the hospital.

According to police sources, the two suspects failed to report the incident to the police and attempted to cover it up by issuing a death certificate to the family with a falsified cause of death.