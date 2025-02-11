Bleeding Man at Train Station in Kyoto Pref. Attacks Staff with Knife; Arrested on Suspicion of Violating Firearms, Swords Control Law

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

West Japan Railway Co.’s logo

A man who was bleeding from the forehead at a train station in Seika, Kyoto Prefecture, took out a knife and began attacking one of the station staff at around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The staff and others then seized the man there and called the police, who arrested the man on suspicion of violating the Firearms and Swords Control Law. No one was injured in the incident.

According to West Japan Railway Co., the incident caused cancellations and delays on the Gakkentoshi Line, affecting about 150 passengers.