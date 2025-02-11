Home>Society>Crime & Courts

Bleeding Man at Train Station in Kyoto Pref. Attacks Staff with Knife; Arrested on Suspicion of Violating Firearms, Swords Control Law

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
West Japan Railway Co.’s logo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

10:57 JST, February 11, 2025

A man who was bleeding from the forehead at a train station in Seika, Kyoto Prefecture, took out a knife and began attacking one of the station staff at around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The staff and others then seized the man there and called the police, who arrested the man on suspicion of violating the Firearms and Swords Control Law. No one was injured in the incident.

According to West Japan Railway Co., the incident caused cancellations and delays on the Gakkentoshi Line, affecting about 150 passengers.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Crime & Courts Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING