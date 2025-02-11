Bleeding Man at Train Station in Kyoto Pref. Attacks Staff with Knife; Arrested on Suspicion of Violating Firearms, Swords Control Law
10:57 JST, February 11, 2025
A man who was bleeding from the forehead at a train station in Seika, Kyoto Prefecture, took out a knife and began attacking one of the station staff at around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The staff and others then seized the man there and called the police, who arrested the man on suspicion of violating the Firearms and Swords Control Law. No one was injured in the incident.
According to West Japan Railway Co., the incident caused cancellations and delays on the Gakkentoshi Line, affecting about 150 passengers.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
ANA, JAL Cancel Flights Due to Heavy Snowfall
-
Big Temperature Change Expected in Japan from February to March
-
ANA, JAL Cancel More Flights As Heavy Snowfall Continues in Japan
-
Heavy Snow Continues to Affect Shinkansen Services; Several Lines Delayed or Suspended (Update 1)
-
New Year Poetry Ceremony Held at Imperial Palace; Princess Aiko Makes Debut with Poem on ‘Dreams’
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Nissan Motor to Cut Nearly 2,000 Jobs in U.S. Plants; Will Reduce U.S. Vehicle Production by About 25%
- Rihanna Makes First Court Appearance at the Trial of Her Partner A$AP Rocky, as Accuser Testifies
- Electric Plane to Ship Cargo Between Kyushu Cities in Trial Run, in Hopes of a Greener Delivery Industry
- 2 Beatles Songs from ’90s to Be Remixed with AI for Clearer Vocals by John Lennon, Says George Harrison’s Son
- Trump says Ishiba to Visit him for Talks This Week; Mentions Former Relationship with Abe