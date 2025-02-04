Japan’s National Police Agency Asks Drug Stores to Enhance Countermeasures Against Shoplifters; Foreigners Account for Disproportionally High Losses

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The National Police Agency in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo

The National Police Agency has compiled guidelines on countermeasures drug stores can take against shoplifters, in part because of the significant losses from thefts committed by foreigners.

With shoplifting cases in drug stores on the rise, the NPA is asking drug stores to take such countermeasures as enhancing patrols and increasing security cameras.

The NPA will notify drug stores nationwide of the need to take the countermeasures via the Japan Association of Chain Drug Stores.

It is the first time the NPA has made guidelines to cope with shoplifting for a specific business association.

Among the measures recommended in the guidelines, the NPA encourages drug store operators to get employees to patrol inside stores more frequently and broadcast warnings in foreign languages.

The NPA also recommends installing more security cameras or anti-theft mirrors and to display empty packages of expensive products on store shelves.

The NPA delivered copies of the guidelines to the association on Jan. 28.

According to the NPA, shoplifting cases in drug stores have been increasing, with the number of cases between January and November last year totaling 13,754.

The NPA also analyzed the details of investigated cases in the three years through 2023. The results showed that the average amount of losses in cases involving foreign suspects was ¥88,531, much higher than the ¥10,774 average for cases involving Japanese suspects.

The NPA said there was a remarkable number of cases in which groups of foreigners entered Japan pretending to be tourists and then shoplifted cosmetics and medicine, with people on lookout and actual thieves coordinating.