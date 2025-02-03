Former Medical University Chancellor Iwamoto Rearrested over ¥170 Mil. Breach; Involving Another Construction Project in Tokyo’s Adachi Ward
16:52 JST, February 3, 2025
Kinuko Iwamoto, former chancellor of Tokyo Women’s Medical University who was arrested in a breach of trust case involving construction of a new building, was rearrested on Monday over suspicion of improperly spending about ¥170 million in university funds related to another construction project.
The Metropolitan Police Department suspects that Iwamoto, 78, from Tokyo’s Edogawa Ward, illegally received ¥50 million in cash from an architect, 68, who was paid by the university.
According to investigators, between March 2020 and September 2021 Iwamoto made the university pay “architectural advisor fees” in cash 16 times to the architect toward construction of the new university-affiliated hospital ward in Adachi Ward, with a total of ¥170 million in damage caused. The architect did not act in this capacity.
He gave the money in cash to a former university employee, 52, who was deputy manager of the “corporate management department,” a division directly under Iwamoto, who then handed the money to Iwamoto.
