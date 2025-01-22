Home>Society>Crime & Courts

3 Stabbed near JR Nagano Station; 1 Man Dies after Taken to Hospital (UPDATE 1)

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Emergency vehicles are seen near JR Nagano Station in Nagano City on Wednesday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

21:09 JST, January 22, 2025 (updated at 23:00 JST)

Two men and one woman were stabbed near JR Nagano Station in Nagano City on Wednesday evening, according to police. A man in his 40s died after he was taken to a hospital.

The police are on the lookout for the suspect who stabbed them shortly after 8 p.m.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Crime & Courts Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING