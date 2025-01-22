3 Stabbed near JR Nagano Station; 1 Man Dies after Taken to Hospital (UPDATE 1)
21:09 JST, January 22, 2025 (updated at 23:00 JST)
Two men and one woman were stabbed near JR Nagano Station in Nagano City on Wednesday evening, according to police. A man in his 40s died after he was taken to a hospital.
The police are on the lookout for the suspect who stabbed them shortly after 8 p.m.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
New Year’s Ceremony Held at Imperial Palace (UPDATE 1)
-
Princess Kako Visits Imperial Palace on Her 30th Birthday
-
Tire of Landing Gear of JAL Plane Goes Flat at Haneda; No Injuries Reported, but Runway Closed 25 Minutes
-
Japan Allows 5 Countries to Renew Working Holiday Visas; Britain, Canada Among Eligible Countries
-
Japanese Princess Kako Turns 30
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Indonesia Launches Free School Meal Program with Support from Japan; Ishiba Currying Favor with New President
- New Year’s Ceremony Held at Imperial Palace (UPDATE 1)
- Princess Kako Visits Imperial Palace on Her 30th Birthday
- Tire of Landing Gear of JAL Plane Goes Flat at Haneda; No Injuries Reported, but Runway Closed 25 Minutes
- Japan Allows 5 Countries to Renew Working Holiday Visas; Britain, Canada Among Eligible Countries