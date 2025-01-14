Police to Arrest Ex-MUFG Bank Employee on Suspicion of Thefts of Gold from Safe Deposit Boxes

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group headquarters in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo

The police intend as early as Tuesday to arrest a former MUFG Bank female employee on suspicion of stealing gold bars worth about ¥260 million from safe deposit boxes at the bank.

It is believed that the 46-year-old woman cashed in the stolen gold bars at a pawn shop and used the money for her investments such as FX trading.