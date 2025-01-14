Police to Arrest Ex-MUFG Bank Employee on Suspicion of Thefts of Gold from Safe Deposit Boxes
19:38 JST, January 14, 2025
The police intend as early as Tuesday to arrest a former MUFG Bank female employee on suspicion of stealing gold bars worth about ¥260 million from safe deposit boxes at the bank.
It is believed that the 46-year-old woman cashed in the stolen gold bars at a pawn shop and used the money for her investments such as FX trading.
