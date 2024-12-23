Woman Stabbed on Street in Kyoto; Man Fleeing in Car Seized by Police

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Kyoto prefectural police headquarters

KYOTO – A woman in around her 40s was stabbed with a knife by a man near a parking lot of a convenience store in Minami Ward, Kyoto, at around 11:40 a.m. on Monday.

The woman was taken to a hospital and is said to be conscious. Although the man fled the scene by car, the police then seized him.