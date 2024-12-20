Student Stabbing Case in Kitakyushu: Suspect Caused Problems in Neighborhood, Shouting, Playing Loud Music
The 43-year-old man arrested in connection with the stabbing case in which two students were attacked at a McDonald’s restaurant in Kitakyushu had been causing noise and other problems in his neighborhood, police said.
The police on Thursday arrested Masanori Hirabaru on suspicion of attempted murder of a schoolboy who was injured in the incident on Saturday.
Police also aim to file charges against him for the murder of Saaya Nakashima, the 15-year-old girl who died in the incident.
According to several residents living near his house, Hirabaru is a large, sturdy man who interacted little with his neighbors. Since summer, he had been setting off firecrackers and playing military-like music at high volume. Neighbors are also said to have heard angry shouts and strange noises. While the incidents had calmed down over the past month or two, red and blue lights had been spotted eminating from his house.
According to police, Hirabaru lived alone. Police received complaints about noise and other issues in May and October.
