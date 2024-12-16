No Defensive Wounds Found in Stabbed Students; No Shop Staff or Customers Witnessed Crime

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A police car patrols near the scene of a stabbing in Kitakyushu on Monday.

Two junior high school students who were stabbed with a knife by a man at a McDonald’s in Kitakyushu on Saturday appear to have been attacked suddenly without any time to resist, as there were no defensive wounds on their bodies, according to police sources.

One of the victims, a 15-year-old girl from the city, died in the attack. The other victim, a boy of the same age and from the city, suffered non-fatal injuries. The boy told police that the attacker was a total stranger.

According to sources, based on the state of both victims’ wounds, it appears that the man stabbed rather than slashed the victims. It took less than 30 seconds for the attacker to leave the store because no staff members or customers were found to have witnessed the crime.

The boy’s life is not in danger, but his wounds are deep and could have been fatal if suffered to a different part of his body.