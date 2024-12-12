Woman Acquitted of Murder of Wealthy Husband, ‘Don Juan of Kishu’

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Saki Sudo, 28, was acquitted of charges including the murder of her husband, a wealthy company owner in Tanabe, Wakayama Prefecture, in a trial held at Wakayama District Court.

Prosecutors had sought life imprisonment if she was convicted.

Her 77-year-old husband, Kosuke Nozaki, was called “Don Juan of Kishu.”