Woman Acquitted of Murder of Wealthy Husband, ‘Don Juan of Kishu’
14:09 JST, December 12, 2024
Saki Sudo, 28, was acquitted of charges including the murder of her husband, a wealthy company owner in Tanabe, Wakayama Prefecture, in a trial held at Wakayama District Court.
Prosecutors had sought life imprisonment if she was convicted.
Her 77-year-old husband, Kosuke Nozaki, was called “Don Juan of Kishu.”
