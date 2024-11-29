Zookeeper Dismissed for Stealing Food for Animals at Osaka Tennoji Zoo
16:01 JST, November 29, 2024
OSAKA — A 47-year-old male zookeeper at Tennoji Zoo in Osaka was dismissed from his job on Friday for repeatedly stealing food meant for animals, the zoo said.
The man is believed to have stolen vegetables and fruit that were meant to be used as food for the animals from the zoo’s kitchen on Oct. 1. Before that, he had apparently made several similar thefts. The zoo said that he admitted to the theft in response to an internal investigation.
