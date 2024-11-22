Couple Rearrested for Allegedly Killing Mother with Antifreeze Agent; 4th Arrest of Couple Suspected of Killing Daughter, Aunt, Father

Yomiuri Shimbun file photos

Kenichi Hosoya, left, and Shiho

A married couple who are currently in custody accused of three murders were rearrested on Friday on suspicion of killing the male suspect’s mother in Taito Ward, Tokyo, the Metropolitan Police Department have said..

According to the police, former company executive Kenichi Hosoya, 43, and his wife Shiho, 38, are suspected of forcing Kenichi’s 68-year-old mother Yaeko to ingest ethylene glycol, a chemical contained in antifreeze agents used in cars, from August 2017. Yaeko later developed gastrointestinal bleeding which resulted in her death on Jan 21, 2018. The accused couple have remained silent about the allegation.

The MPD first arrested the couple in February on suspicion of murdering their 4-year-old daughter Yoshiki, and then in March for the murder of Kenichi’s 41-year-old sister Minako Hosoya. They were arrested again in October for the murder of Kenichi’s 73-year-old father Isamu. All victims had been poisoned by the same liquid.