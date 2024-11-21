Man Robbed of ¥9 Million; Planned to Hand to Woman Met Through Social Media
16:45 JST, November 21, 2024
OSAKA – A company worker of Chinese nationality was robbed of his backpack containing about ¥9 million in cash when he was attacked by two men in a park in Yodogawa Ward, Osaka, on Wednesday evening. The 32-year-old man from Ikuta Ward in the city went there to see a woman he had met through social media.
The incident took place at about 6:20 p.m. in a park located close to JR Shin-Osaka Station in Yodogawa Ward.
The man sustained minor injuries to his neck, and the perpetrators fled from the scene. The Osaka prefectural police’s Yodogawa Police Station is investigating the case on suspicion of robbery causing injury.
According to the police, the man was asked by a 29-year-old woman to exchange 500,000 yuan into yen because she was in need of money. The man reportedly went to the park designated by the woman with the backpack, which contained about ¥12 million in cash.
When he was about to hand it over to the woman, the two men suddenly approached, pressed what appeared to be a stun gun to his neck and took his backpack, according to the police. About ¥3 million fell out of the backpack, and the two men fled with the remaining money.
The woman also tried to escape from the scene, but the man subdued her and handed her over to police officers who arrived at the scene in response to a passerby’s emergency call. The police are now questioning the woman.
The man and the woman met through social media about a week before, and it was the first time for them to meet each other, the police said. The two perpetrators were reportedly dressed in dark clothing.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Malaysia Growing in Popularity as Destination for Studying Abroad; British-style Education Available at Low Cost
-
‘Women Over 30 Would Have Uteruses Removed’; Remarks of CPJ Leader, Novelist Naoki Hyakuta Get Wide Attention
-
Typhoon Kong-rey to Reach South of Japan’s Okinawa on Thursday; JWA Urges High Alert for Strong Winds, Heavy Rain
-
Typhoon Kong-rey Expected to Turn into Tropical Storm after Possible Pass Over Taiwan
-
Typhoon Kong-rey to Approach Okinawa’s Sakishima Islands on Thursday
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Streaming Services Boost Anime Popularity Overseas; Former ‘Geeky’ Interest More Beloved Among Gen Z than 3 Major U.S. Sports
- G20 Sees Soft Landing for Global Economy; Leaders Pledge to Resist Protectionism as Trump Calls for Imported Goods Flat Tariff
- Chinese Rights Lawyer’s Wife Seeks Support in Japan; Sophie Luo Calls for Beijing to Free Ding Jiaxi, Xu Zhiyong
- Malaysia Growing in Popularity as Destination for Studying Abroad; British-style Education Available at Low Cost
- ‘Women Over 30 Would Have Uteruses Removed’; Remarks of CPJ Leader, Novelist Naoki Hyakuta Get Wide Attention