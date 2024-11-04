Crime Prevention Expert Says ‘Buy Time’ Against Robberies; Lock, Fortify Doors and Windows, Take Phone When Hiding
17:54 JST, November 4, 2024
A crime prevention expert recommends a number of measures to “buy time” against robberies, amid numerous thefts and other crimes that have occurred mainly in the Tokyo metropolitan area.
Most of robberies took place in detached houses. The common method is to smash the windows to get in.
Installing extra locks on doors and windows can help, according to crime prevention adviser Mika Kyoshi. Applying glass protection film to windows to make them harder to break also is effective, Kyoshi said.
She likewise recommended installing security alarm sensors that go off when windows are broken or lights that turn on when a person’s movements are detected, which will aid in crime prevention and the early detection of abnormal circumstances.
“Potential intruders are concerned about sound, light, time and being seen. Crime prevention measures should be taken with these elements in mind,” Kyoshi said.
When a house is being broken into and it is difficult to escape to the outside, Kyoshi recommended hiding in a room with a lockable door. Another option was escaping into a room with a door that opens inward and placing furniture in front of the door.
It is vital to have a mobile or cordless phone when hiding, in order to call the police. If someone does end up facing a robber, Kyoshi advises not resisting, in order to protect oneself.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
JICA Employee Suspected of Leaking Info on ODA Project in Manila; Bidding for Railway Renovation May Have Been Impacted
-
‘Doraemon’ Voice Actress Nobuyo Oyama Dies at 90; Also Voiced Katsuo in Anime ‘Sazae-san’ (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Nihon Hidankyo Wins Nobel Peace Prize; Hibakusha Group Campaigns against Nuclear Weapons (UPDATE 3)
-
Typhoon Kong-rey to Reach South of Japan’s Okinawa on Thursday; JWA Urges High Alert for Strong Winds, Heavy Rain
-
Typhoon Trami Forms East of Philippines, Moving Westward
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Asukayama Monorail in Tokyo: Free to Ride!
- Japan Trying to Draw Digital Nomads, Who Are Seen as Beneficial to Economy, Society
- JICA Employee Suspected of Leaking Info on ODA Project in Manila; Bidding for Railway Renovation May Have Been Impacted
- G20 Sees Soft Landing for Global Economy; Leaders Pledge to Resist Protectionism as Trump Calls for Imported Goods Flat Tariff
- Japanese Automakers Team Up on Software Development; Aim to Compete with U.S., China in SDV Market