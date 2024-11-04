Crime Prevention Expert Says ‘Buy Time’ Against Robberies; Lock, Fortify Doors and Windows, Take Phone When Hiding

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The glass on this door is believed to have been smashed in order to open it.

A crime prevention expert recommends a number of measures to “buy time” against robberies, amid numerous thefts and other crimes that have occurred mainly in the Tokyo metropolitan area.

Most of robberies took place in detached houses. The common method is to smash the windows to get in.

Installing extra locks on doors and windows can help, according to crime prevention adviser Mika Kyoshi. Applying glass protection film to windows to make them harder to break also is effective, Kyoshi said.

She likewise recommended installing security alarm sensors that go off when windows are broken or lights that turn on when a person’s movements are detected, which will aid in crime prevention and the early detection of abnormal circumstances.

“Potential intruders are concerned about sound, light, time and being seen. Crime prevention measures should be taken with these elements in mind,” Kyoshi said.

When a house is being broken into and it is difficult to escape to the outside, Kyoshi recommended hiding in a room with a lockable door. Another option was escaping into a room with a door that opens inward and placing furniture in front of the door.

It is vital to have a mobile or cordless phone when hiding, in order to call the police. If someone does end up facing a robber, Kyoshi advises not resisting, in order to protect oneself.