Uniqlo Manager Arrested for Secretly Filming at Fitting Rooms
12:11 JST, October 31, 2024
A manager of a Uniqlo store in Toshima Ward, Tokyo, has been arrested for secretly filming female customers at fitting rooms in his store, police said Thursday.
According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, the 35-year-old male manager is suspected of inserting his smartphone under the curtain or door of the fitting rooms at the store where he works between July 28 and Aug. 13, and secretly filming nine women, including a 15-year-old girl.
The MPD arrested the man on Tuesday, and he has admitted to the charges. His smartphone contained 44 videos that appeared to have been secretly filmed in fitting rooms.
