30 People in Japan Sue Meta over Fake Ads
11:21 JST, October 30, 2024
OSAKA (Jiji Press) — Thirty people in Japan complaining of fraud damage on Tuesday filed lawsuits against U.S. technology giant Meta Platforms Inc., formerly Facebook Inc., and its Japanese arm for failing to block fake social media ads on investment using the names and images of celebrities.
In the suits filed with five district courts, located in the eastern cities of Saitama, Chiba and Yokohama and the western cities of Osaka and Kobe, the plaintiffs are demanding the payment of a total of about ¥435 million in damages from the Meta side.
They claim that they were lured into investment through fake ads posted on Meta’s Facebook and Instagram social media platforms and fell victim to fraud. The maximum amount of money remitted by the victims exceeded ¥100 million.
The plaintiffs argue that Meta bears responsibility for having left these ads unattended.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
JICA Employee Suspected of Leaking Info on ODA Project in Manila; Bidding for Railway Renovation May Have Been Impacted
-
‘Doraemon’ Voice Actress Nobuyo Oyama Dies at 90; Also Voiced Katsuo in Anime ‘Sazae-san’ (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Nihon Hidankyo Wins Nobel Peace Prize; Hibakusha Group Campaigns against Nuclear Weapons (UPDATE 3)
-
Typhoon Trami Forms East of Philippines, Moving Westward
-
Chilean Woman under Fire after Pull-Ups on Torii Shrine Gate
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Asukayama Monorail in Tokyo: Free to Ride!
- Japan Trying to Draw Digital Nomads, Who Are Seen as Beneficial to Economy, Society
- JICA Employee Suspected of Leaking Info on ODA Project in Manila; Bidding for Railway Renovation May Have Been Impacted
- G20 Sees Soft Landing for Global Economy; Leaders Pledge to Resist Protectionism as Trump Calls for Imported Goods Flat Tariff
- Japanese Automakers Team Up on Software Development; Aim to Compete with U.S., China in SDV Market