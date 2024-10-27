Japanese Man Convicted of Making Virus Using AI; Likely 1st Person in Japan to be Convicted in Criminal Case for Abusing Generative AI
1:00 JST, October 27, 2024
A 25-year-old man was found guilty of making a computer virus and was given a three-year prison sentence, which will be suspended for four years, on Friday. The virus was created through the use of interactive generative artificial intelligence.
The Tokyo District Court convicted Ryuki Hayashi of making illegal digital records. Prosecutors sought a four-year prison sentence.
It is likely the first time in Japan that a person was found guilty in a criminal case for abusing generative AI.
According to the ruling and other sources, Hayashi made the ransomware-like virus at his home in Kawasaki using his computer and smartphones around March 31, 2023.
He made the virus based on illegal computer program source codes, which he obtained through the use of interactive generative AI.
He also allegedly purchased SIM cards under names of other people.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
JICA Employee Suspected of Leaking Info on ODA Project in Manila; Bidding for Railway Renovation May Have Been Impacted
-
Typhoon Jebi, Typhoon Krathon Approaching Japan; Impact on Eastern Japan, Okinawa is Concerning
-
‘Doraemon’ Voice Actress Nobuyo Oyama Dies at 90; Also Voiced Katsuo in Anime ‘Sazae-san’ (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Nihon Hidankyo Wins Nobel Peace Prize; Hibakusha Group Campaigns against Nuclear Weapons (UPDATE 3)
-
Typhoon Trami Forms East of Philippines, Moving Westward
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Asukayama Monorail in Tokyo: Free to Ride!
- Japan Trying to Draw Digital Nomads, Who Are Seen as Beneficial to Economy, Society
- JICA Employee Suspected of Leaking Info on ODA Project in Manila; Bidding for Railway Renovation May Have Been Impacted
- Japanese Automakers Team Up on Software Development; Aim to Compete with U.S., China in SDV Market
- Historic Change as Britain Closes Last Coal-Fired Power Plant; Transition to Clean Energy Vital for Economy, Human Health