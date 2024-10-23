Retrial Granted for Man Imprisoned for Fukui Murder of Young Girl 38 Years Ago

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Shoshi Maekawa, right, celebrates the decision of the Kanazawa branch of the Nagoya High Court in Kanazawa on Wednesday morning.

A retrial has been granted for a 59-year-old man who was sentenced to seven years in prison for the murder of a young girl in Fukui in 1986.

The Kanazawa branch of the Nagoya High Court on Wednesday granted the man’s request for a retrial.

The man was Shoshi Maekawa, who was accused of stabbing a female junior high school student in the face and neck with a kitchen knife while she was home alone at a municipal housing complex in Fukui in March 1986, but he has consistently denied the allegations after his arrest. Maekawa has already served his sentence.