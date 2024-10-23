Retrial Granted for Man Imprisoned for Fukui Murder of Young Girl 38 Years Ago
10:36 JST, October 23, 2024
A retrial has been granted for a 59-year-old man who was sentenced to seven years in prison for the murder of a young girl in Fukui in 1986.
The Kanazawa branch of the Nagoya High Court on Wednesday granted the man’s request for a retrial.
The man was Shoshi Maekawa, who was accused of stabbing a female junior high school student in the face and neck with a kitchen knife while she was home alone at a municipal housing complex in Fukui in March 1986, but he has consistently denied the allegations after his arrest. Maekawa has already served his sentence.
