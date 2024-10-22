Man Suspected of Attacking Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party HQ Used Bear Spray on Police; 3 On-Duty Officers Suffer Minor Throat Injuries

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Firefighters check the scene where Molotov cocktail-like objects were thrown at the Liberal Democratic Party headquarters in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Saturday.

A man suspected of attacking the Liberal Democratic Party headquarters and the Prime Minister’s Office on Saturday used bear spray on police officers guarding the LDP headquarters in the Nagatacho district of Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, investigative sources said.

According to the sources, Atsunobu Usuda, 49, a resident of Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture, is suspected of spraying a liquid substance at riot officers guarding the headquarters in the early hours of the Saturday morning by using what appeared to be a high-pressure cleaner. He allegedly then spraying tear gas that is used to repel bears before throwing about five Molotov cocktails. Three on-duty officers suffered minor injuries to their throats. The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the incident.

The sources said that Usuda was wearing protective clothing and a gas mask. The MPD suspects that he was trying to avoid inhaling the smoke from the tear gas and firebombs.

Usuda then drove to the Prime Minister’s Office and crashed into the fence. He was arrested after throwing what appeared to be a smoke bomb at police officers there.