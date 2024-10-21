16 Gasoline-filled Tanks Found in Minivan of Suspect in LDP HQ Attack; Suspect Possibly Wanted to Explode Vehicle

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Police officers examine a vehicle that rammed into the security fence outside the Prime Minister’s Office in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Saturday.

Police found 16 containers of gasoline in the minivan of a man arrested after throwing what appeared to be firebombs at the Liberal Democratic Party headquarters before ramming the vehicle into the security fence outside the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo on Saturday, according to investigative sources.

Atsunobu Usuda, 49, of Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture, set fire to the inside of the minivan after crashing it into the fence. The Metropolitan Police Department’s Public Security Bureau is investigating his motive.

According to the sources, about 20 plastic tanks, each of which can contain 18 liters of fuel, were found in his vehicle. Liquid in 16 of the tanks was confirmed to be gasoline.

Multiple cassette cylinders for portable gas burners were also found in the vehicle, the sources added. Usuda has remained silent during questioning, but the police suspect that he intended to explode the vehicle with gasoline.

Usuda wore a black gas mask when he attacked the LDP headquarters before moving on to the Prime Minister’s Office, it has also been learned. Several empty cans of insecticide were found in his vehicle, according to the sources. Usuda sprayed liquid from a pressure washer-like device and three riot police officers sustained minor throat injuries. The police are analyzing the components of the liquid.

The police searched Usuda’s residence on Saturday night and seized a total of 50 items, including fuel containers. He was sent to the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office on Sunday morning on suspicion of obstructing official duties.