Man Arrested After Throwing ‘Molotov cocktails’ at LDP Headquarters; Ramming Vehicle into PM’s Office (UPDATE 2)

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Police officers investigate a vehicle, center, that rammed into the protective fence at the Prime Minister’s Office in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Saturday morning.

A man was arrested Saturday morning after throwing what appeared to be Molotov cocktails toward the front gate of the Liberal Democratic Party’s headquarters in Tokyo and ramming a minivan into the protective fence of the Prime Minister’s Office, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Atsunobu Usuda, 49, of Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture, who was driving the car, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of obstructing police duties. He has remained silent during police questioning. No injuries were reported.

In response to the incident, the National Police Agency has instructed all police stations across the nation to strengthen their protection of dignitaries.

According to the police, Usuda allegedly threw six apparent Molotov cocktails in front of the main gate of the LDP headquarters in the Nagatacho district of Tokyo’s Chiyoda Ward at around 5:43 a.m. on Saturday, partially burning the gate and an MPD riot unit vehicle. He then drove a minivan to the Prime Minister’s Office — about 600 meters south of the LDP headquarters — ramming the vehicle into its protective fence about 10 minutes later, according to the police. He also threw an apparent smoke bomb at the police officers who arrived on the scene.

According to investigative sources, several of what appeared to be Molotov cocktails — glass bottles filled with flammable liquid and igniters attached with adhesive tape — were found in the vehicle. About 20 plastic containers filled with the liquid were also found loaded inside the car, and there were also signs that a fire had been set inside.

The MPD is investigating the motive and background behind the incident.

According to the police, Usuda, whose current occupation is unknown, worked as an employee of a transportation company and as a web designer after graduating high school in Saitama Prefecture.

In the 2009 House of Representatives election, he reportedly planned to run for Saitama Constituency No. 2, but decided to forego his candidacy.

After the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake, Usuda was said to have been involved in activities promoting the abolition of nuclear power generation, among others.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said in a speech in Satsumasendai, Kagoshima Prefecture, on Saturday: “Democracy must never yield to violence. We, as the government, will protect the safety of the people. We will see to it that democracy does not surrender to violence.”