Man Arrested Over Ramming Vehicle into Prime Minister’s Office; Throwing ‘Molotov Cocktails’ at LDP’s Headquarters (UPDATE 1)

Police officers investigate a vehicle, center, that rammed into the protective fence at the Prime Minister’s Office in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Saturday morning.

A man was arrested Saturday morning for ramming a minivan into the protective fence at the Prime Minister’s Office after throwing what appeared to be Molotov cocktails toward the front gate of the Liberal Democratic Party’s headquarters in Tokyo, according to the Kojimachi Police Station.

Atsunobu Usuda, 49, who was driving the vehicle, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of obstructing police duties. No injuries were reported.

Usuda allegedly threw six of what appeared to be Molotov cocktails in front of the main gate of the LDP headquarters in the Nagatacho district of Tokyo’s Chiyoda Ward at around 5:43 a.m. on Saturday. He then fled the scene in a minivan. About 10 minutes later, he rammed the vehicle into the protective fence in front of the Prime Minister’s Office, about 600 meters away from the LDP headquarters, according to the police.

After ramming the vehicle into the fence at the Prime Minister’s Office, Usuda got out and is alleged to have thrown what appeared to be a smoke candle at a police officer who rushed to the scene, according to a senior police officer. Usuda has remained silent since his arrest. The car had a Saitama license plate, and a large number of plastic containers were found loaded inside, the police said.

A large number of police vehicles and fire engines gathered at the LDP headquarters and in front of the Prime Minister’s Office, restricting access to the area.

Moriyama: Campaign continues as planned

Following the incident, LDP Secretary General Hiroshi Moriyama released a statement in which he said, “Speech must not be silenced by violence, and we strongly resent this act taken during the election campaign, which is the basis of democracy.”

“The LDP will proceed with its election campaign as planned based on its firm determination not to yield to violence,” the statement added. “We have instructed LDP members to take thorough precautions to ensure safety during the campaign.”