Police Arrest Woman for Assault of Stepdaughter; Victim Later Confirmed Dead





SAPPORO – Police on Saturday arrested a woman on suspicion of assaulting her 9-year-old stepdaughter at their home in Otaru, Hokkaido.

The victim was later confirmed dead at a hospital.

Police said that the woman, who is her 40s, is suspected of punching the girl in the abdomen several times at their home on Thursday and Friday. Police said that the woman has admitted to the charges.

According to police, the suspect remarried the girl’s father. Police said they are questioning the husband about the details of the incident.