Defendant Admits Role in Death of Tokyo’s Elderly Woman; Carried Out Robbery Arranged by ‘Luffy’ Group
20:00 JST, October 18, 2024
A suspect accused of robbing and killing an elderly woman last year in a series of robberies orchestrated by ringleaders who have gone by names such as “Luffy” admitted the charges against him Friday in his first trial by lay judges at the Tokyo District Court’s Tachikawa branch.
Rikuto Nagata, 23, is facing charges including robbery resulting in death for his role in the murder of the woman at her home in Komae, Tokyo.
According to an indictment, Nagata conspired with several people and broke into the 90-year-old woman’s home by pretending to be a delivery worker on Jan. 19, 2023. They then bound her hands and fatally beat her before stealing luxury watches, among other items.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
JICA Employee Suspected of Leaking Info on ODA Project in Manila; Bidding for Railway Renovation May Have Been Impacted
-
Typhoon Cimaron Forms South of Japan; Expected to Move Closer to Kyushu, Shikoku in Few Days
-
Typhoon Jebi, Typhoon Krathon Approaching Japan; Impact on Eastern Japan, Okinawa is Concerning
-
‘Doraemon’ Voice Actress Nobuyo Oyama Dies at 90; Also Voiced Katsuo in Anime ‘Sazae-san’ (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Nihon Hidankyo Wins Nobel Peace Prize; Hibakusha Group Campaigns against Nuclear Weapons (UPDATE 3)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Harris Widens Lead over Trump to 47％-40％, Reuters/Ipsos Poll Finds
- JICA Employee Suspected of Leaking Info on ODA Project in Manila; Bidding for Railway Renovation May Have Been Impacted
- Japan Trying to Draw Digital Nomads, Who Are Seen as Beneficial to Economy, Society
- Japan-S. Korea Exchange Festival Held in Seoul
- Asukayama Monorail in Tokyo: Free to Ride!