Osaka Police Arrest Yakuza Member for Allegedly Stealing Van Carrying ¥280 Million Worth of Rolex Watches; Van Stolen in 3 Minutes
16:36 JST, October 15, 2024
The Osaka prefectural police announced Tuesday the arrest of a yakuza group member and another man for allegedly stealing a delivery car carrying Rolex watches worth about ¥280 million.
According to the police, a 52-year-old member of a group affiliated with the Yamaguchi-gumi, a designated organized crime syndicate, and another man collaborated with others to steal a minivan on a street in Osaka in the morning of May 21. The minivan was carrying 172 Rolex watches.
The vehicle was on its way to deliver the watches to a Rolex distributer from a distribution center in Osaka, but it was taken in only about three minutes while the driver left the van, according to the police.
