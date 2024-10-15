Home>Society>Crime & Courts

Osaka Police Arrest Yakuza Member for Allegedly Stealing Van Carrying ¥280 Million Worth of Rolex Watches; Van Stolen in 3 Minutes

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
A Rolex sign

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:36 JST, October 15, 2024

The Osaka prefectural police announced Tuesday the arrest of a yakuza group member and another man for allegedly stealing a delivery car carrying Rolex watches worth about ¥280 million.

According to the police, a 52-year-old member of a group affiliated with the Yamaguchi-gumi, a designated organized crime syndicate, and another man collaborated with others to steal a minivan on a street in Osaka in the morning of May 21. The minivan was carrying 172 Rolex watches.

The vehicle was on its way to deliver the watches to a Rolex distributer from a distribution center in Osaka, but it was taken in only about three minutes while the driver left the van, according to the police.

