Shinji Saito, Member of Japan Comedy Trio ‘Jungle Pocket,’ Referred to Prosecutors Over Sexual Assault On Bus For Location Filming

14:30 JST, October 7, 2024

Shinji Saito, a member of Japanese popular comedy trio Jungle Pocket, has been referred to prosecutors over the alleged sexual assault of a woman in her 20s, according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police.

Shinjuku Police Station sent papers on Saito to the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office on Monday. He has reportedly admitted to the allegations.

Saito, 41, assaulted the woman in a bus used for location filming that was parked in Shinjuku Ward in July.

