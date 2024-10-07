Shinji Saito, Member of Japan Comedy Trio ‘Jungle Pocket,’ Referred to Prosecutors Over Sexual Assault On Bus For Location Filming
14:30 JST, October 7, 2024
Shinji Saito, a member of Japanese popular comedy trio Jungle Pocket, has been referred to prosecutors over the alleged sexual assault of a woman in her 20s, according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police.
Shinjuku Police Station sent papers on Saito to the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office on Monday. He has reportedly admitted to the allegations.
Saito, 41, assaulted the woman in a bus used for location filming that was parked in Shinjuku Ward in July.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Bebinca Could Approach Southern Japan In Days; Heavy Storms Expected from Saturday (Update 1)
-
Typhoon Cimaron Forms South of Japan; Expected to Move Closer to Kyushu, Shikoku in Few Days
-
Typhoon Jebi, Typhoon Krathon Approaching Japan; Impact on Eastern Japan, Okinawa is Concerning
-
Boy Stabbed Near Japanese School in China’s Shenzhen Dies; Tension Builds in Japanese Community (Update 1)
-
Typhoon Pulasan to Approach Japan’s Nansei Islands after Wednesday
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Philippines Steps Up Defense of Northernmost Province with Eye on Possible Contingency Involving Taiwan
- Harris Widens Lead over Trump to 47％-40％, Reuters/Ipsos Poll Finds
- Typhoon Bebinca Could Approach Southern Japan In Days; Heavy Storms Expected from Saturday (Update 1)
- Japan-S. Korea Exchange Festival Held in Seoul
- Mooncake Sales in China Frosty Ahead of Fall Holidays, as Sluggish Economy and Govt Rules Take Their Toll