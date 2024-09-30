Japanese Michelin Star Chef’s Paris Home Robbed by 3 Men; Kei Kobayashi’s Wife Assaulted, Suffered Serious Injuries during Incident

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Kei Kobayashi in January 2020

PARIS – Three men broke into the Paris home of Japanese Michelin-starred chef Kei Kobayashi on Thursday morning and assaulted his wife, causing her serious injuries, the chefs’ Paris restaurant Kei said Sunday.

Kobayashi’s wife tried to put up resistance at the entrance of the house and a neighbor called police after witnessing the commotion. Officers rushed to the scene and the three men fled. Kobayashi was on a business trip abroad at the time.

Kobayashi, 47, is from Suwa in Nagano Prefecture. He became the first Japanese chef to be awarded the highest Michelin Guide rating after his Kei restaurant received three stars in 2020.