U.S. Marine in Okinawa Accused of Sexual Assault

NAHA (Jiji Press) — Prosecutors in Okinawa Prefecture on Friday indicted a U.S. Marine for alleged nonconsensual sexual intercourse resulting in injury.

On Sept. 5, the Okinawa prefectural police sent papers on Michael Hofmaster, a 20-year-old lance corporal of the Marines, to the Naha District Public Prosecutors Office.

The man has denied part of the charges, claiming that he had consent, investigative sources said.

The suspect is currently being detained at a Japanese facility.

According to the indictment and other sources, the lance corporal is alleged to have sexually assaulted a woman in a room in the northern part of the main island of Okinawa on June 21, including pushing her down onto a bed and injuring her lower body.

The two knew each other through social media and met several times. After the incident, the woman visited a hospital and an official there reported the case to the prefectural police.

In July, the Japanese government launched steps to swiftly share information on U.S. military-related incidents with local governments after criticism mounted that information had not been relayed to the Okinawa prefectural government over sexual assault cases involving U.S. military personnel.

In the latest case, the prefectural police notified the prefectural government on the day when the papers were sent to the prosecutors.