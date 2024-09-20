Boy Stabbed ‘by Chance’ in Southern China, Local Govt Says; Suspect Committed Multiple Crimes in Past

Ichiro Ohara / The Yomiuri Shimbun

A Chinese police car on Thursday patrols the area near where a boy was stabbed while walking to a Japanese school in Shenzhen, China.

SHENZHEN, China — A police investigation found the fatal stabbing of a 10-year-old boy in southern China to have occurred “by chance,” the Shenzhen city government said Friday.

According to the city’s announcement, the 44-year-old Chinese suspect confessed to injuring the boy with a knife on Wednesday morning, and the police determined that the suspect acted alone and “by chance.”

The man is of the Han ethnicity and did not have a regular job. He has committed multiple crimes in the past, including disturbing the public order in 2019.