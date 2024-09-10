2 Liberians Arrested for Alleged Theft; ¥34 Million Cash Swapped with Toy Money in Gold Deal

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The toy banknotes and gold-plated copper grains confiscated by the Metropolitan Police Department are shown to the media by the MPD.

Two men from Liberia, both in their 40s, were arrested in Tokyo on Monday on suspicion of stealing ¥34 million from an antique dealer after approaching him with an offer to sell gold, Metropolitan Police Department officials said.

According to the police, the 43-year-old antique dealer from Kawasaki brought ¥34 million in cash to a hotel in Chuo Ward, Tokyo, on Nov. 16 last year to buy gold from the suspects, who are believed to have conspired with others to steal the money by replacing it with toy banknotes. Both suspects have denied the allegation.

In the hotel room, one of the suspects wrapped the money the antique dealer brought in newspaper, saying he was doing so for safety. Later, he dropped the gold-plated copper grains, which he had claimed to be gold grains, on the floor. While the antique dealer picked them up from the floor, the suspect replaced the cash with the toy money also wrapped in newspaper.

The suspect then left the room during the deal, and the theft was exposed. The MPD identified both suspects from security camera footage and other evidence.