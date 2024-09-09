Nagasaki District Court Orders A-bomb Survivor Certificates for Some Plaintiffs, Expanding Their Medical Benefits

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A lawyer for the plaintiffs, center, holds a banner that reads “partial victory” following a ruling at the Nagasaki District Court in Nagasaki on Monday.

NAGASAKI — The Nagasaki District Court on Monday recognized some plaintiffs who when the atomic bomb was dropped were outside an area that would later be used to determine government support as atomic bomb survivors entitled to such support.

In the lawsuit, the 44 plaintiffs, including four who have died, demanded the Nagasaki prefectural and city governments issue them Atomic Bomb Survivor’s Certificates. In a ruling handed down by presiding Judge Shinsuke Matsunaga, the court ordered the certificates be issued to some of the plaintiffs.

Districting for relief in and around Nagasaki was done according to the administrative divisions of the time. Those who were within districts about 12 kilometers north to south and 7 kilometers east to west from the hypocenter at the time of the bombing are eligible for central government support. The plaintiffs were exposed to the atomic bombing outside a 12-kilometer radius of the hypocenter. Unlike recognized survivors, who are eligible for exemption from medical expenses in principle, people like the plaintiffs receive medical benefits only for mental illness, complications associated with their atomic bombing experience and some types of cancers.

The plaintiffs have lost similar lawsuits whose rulings have been finalized. Following these loses, they filed the present lawsuit, claiming injustice over being rejected for Atomic Bombing Survivor’s Certificates.