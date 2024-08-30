Gang Boss Slashed on Shinjuku Ward Street, Sustaining Serious Injuries; Slayer at Large
17:32 JST, August 30, 2024
A gang boss was slashed on his right hand and face multiple times with something like a knife by a man who was walking past on a street in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo, at around 3:30 a.m. Friday, police said.
The boss, 50, of a gang affiliated with Kanto Sekine Gumi is said to have sustained serious injuries. The slayer ran away, and the Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the case as an attempted murder.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Shanshan Forms, Slowly Moves Toward Japan; Govt Says Typhoon No. 10 Likely to Approach Japan Next Week
-
Typhoon Ampil Approaching Japan
-
Strong Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Neighboring Areas; No Tsunami Expected (UPDATE 1)
-
Shizuoka Pref. City Offers Foreigners Free Japanese Language Classes; Aims to Raise Non-Natives to Daily Conversation Level
-
Typhoon No. 10 Forecast to Develop; Move into Pacific Ocean South of Japan on Aug. 26
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Nankai Trough Megaquake Tsunami could Hit in 2 Minutes; Japan Authorities Urge Caution after Recent Earthquake
- Typhoon Shanshan Forms, Slowly Moves Toward Japan; Govt Says Typhoon No. 10 Likely to Approach Japan Next Week
- Typhoon Ampil Approaching Japan
- Strong Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Neighboring Areas; No Tsunami Expected (UPDATE 1)
- Shizuoka Pref. City Offers Foreigners Free Japanese Language Classes; Aims to Raise Non-Natives to Daily Conversation Level