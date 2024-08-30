Gang Boss Slashed on Shinjuku Ward Street, Sustaining Serious Injuries; Slayer at Large

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Metropolitan Police Department is seen in Tokyo in October 2023.

A gang boss was slashed on his right hand and face multiple times with something like a knife by a man who was walking past on a street in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo, at around 3:30 a.m. Friday, police said.

The boss, 50, of a gang affiliated with Kanto Sekine Gumi is said to have sustained serious injuries. The slayer ran away, and the Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the case as an attempted murder.