Gang Boss Slashed on Shinjuku Ward Street, Sustaining Serious Injuries; Slayer at Large

17:32 JST, August 30, 2024

A gang boss was slashed on his right hand and face multiple times with something like a knife by a man who was walking past on a street in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo, at around 3:30 a.m. Friday, police said.

The boss, 50, of a gang affiliated with Kanto Sekine Gumi is said to have sustained serious injuries. The slayer ran away, and the Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the case as an attempted murder.

