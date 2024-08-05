Serial Arson Attack Suspected in Neighboring Area of Tokyo
12:32 JST, August 5, 2024
Seven suspicious fires broke out over the five days to Monday in Saitama Prefecture, located north of Tokyo.
Police said they are investigating the cases as a possible serial arson attack, as all the fires were concentrated within a radius of about 3 kilometers.
The fires damaged houses and stores in Kuki and Okegawa in the prefecture, and one person was injured.
