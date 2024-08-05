Home>Society>Crime & Courts

Serial Arson Attack Suspected in Neighboring Area of Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:32 JST, August 5, 2024

Seven suspicious fires broke out over the five days to Monday in Saitama Prefecture, located north of Tokyo.

Police said they are investigating the cases as a possible serial arson attack, as all the fires were concentrated within a radius of about 3 kilometers.

The fires damaged houses and stores in Kuki and Okegawa in the prefecture, and one person was injured.

