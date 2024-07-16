Home>Society>Crime & Courts

Man Set Fire to Takahama City Hall, Aichi Prefecture, After Wielding Knife and Spreading Kerosene-like Liquid; Four Employees Injured

The Japan News

The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:06 JST, July 16, 2024

A man wielded a knife and set fire to the ground floor of Takahama City Hall in Aichi Prefecture at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, after spreading what appeared to be paraffin.

Several city employees were injured, but are reported to be in stable condition.

All city employees were evacuated and the ground floor of the city hall was sealed off.

