Man Set Fire to Takahama City Hall, Aichi Prefecture, After Wielding Knife and Spreading Kerosene-like Liquid; Four Employees Injured
17:06 JST, July 16, 2024
A man wielded a knife and set fire to the ground floor of Takahama City Hall in Aichi Prefecture at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, after spreading what appeared to be paraffin.
Several city employees were injured, but are reported to be in stable condition.
All city employees were evacuated and the ground floor of the city hall was sealed off.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Court OKs Sex Change without Surgery
-
3 Climbers Die On Mt. Fuji Within 2 Days Of Opening; Japan Police, Guides Urge Climbers To Prepare Well, Make Wise Decisions
-
New Mt. Fuji Rules Reduce ‘Bullet Climbers’ by 90％; Access to Japan’s Iconic Peak Limited from Yamanashi Pref. Side
-
JR Chuo, Sobu Lines resume operations (UPDATE2)
-
Premium Cherry Sold for ¥100,000 in Tokyo; Fruit Won Last Year’s ‘Largest Cherry’ Contest in Yamagata Prefecture
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Transport Ministry Proposes Automated Logistics Link Between Tokyo and Osaka
- Japan Logs Trade Deficit in May
- Sony Group to End Production of Blu-ray Discs; Market Has Shrunk Due To Growth Of Hard Disk Drives, Streaming
- Mexican Designer Recycles Election Ads into Tote Bags
- Record 56 Candidates Run in Tokyo Gubernatorial Election; Showdown Between Renho, Koike Expected