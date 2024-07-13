U.S. Forces in Japan to Strengthen Measures to Prevent Sex Crimes; More Patrols to be Conducted Around U.S. Bases
15:53 JST, July 13, 2024
The U.S. forces will strengthen measures to prevent a recurrence of sexual assaults by U.S. military personnel serving in Japan in response to a series of recent incidents in Okinawa Prefecture.
U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel and Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, the Okinawa area coordinator and head of U.S. forces in the prefecture, issued a joint statement Friday to announce the reinforcing of relevant measures.
The statement expressed deep regret over the recent alleged cases, saying, “It’s clear that our current protections and procedures are not meeting the standards we set for ourselves.”
As part of new measures to be taken, there will be more patrols in districts outside U.S. bases to strengthen surveillance.
Regarding the liberty policy that regulates off-base activities of U.S. military members serving in Japan and requires them to attend sexual violence prevention sessions, the statement said the system has been revised to have a superior officer directly instruct each servicemember.
U.S. Air Force Member Pleads Not Guilty to Sexual Assault of Minor in Naha; Protests Take Place in Front of Court
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Overseas Tourists’ Admission to Himeji Castle May Be Quadrupled; Raising Money to Handle Overtourism Impact
-
New Mt. Fuji Rules Reduce ‘Bullet Climbers’ by 90％; Access to Japan’s Iconic Peak Limited from Yamanashi Pref. Side
-
JR Chuo, Sobu Lines resume operations (UPDATE2)
-
Japan Court OKs Sex Change without Surgery
-
Premium Cherry Sold for ¥100,000 in Tokyo; Fruit Won Last Year’s ‘Largest Cherry’ Contest in Yamagata Prefecture
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Core Machinery Orders Down in April but Seen Firming Up Ahead
- Sony Group to End Production of Blu-ray Discs; Market Has Shrunk Due To Growth Of Hard Disk Drives, Streaming
- Mexican Designer Recycles Election Ads into Tote Bags
- Record 56 Candidates Run in Tokyo Gubernatorial Election; Showdown Between Renho, Koike Expected
- Public Outcry Over Unrelated, Inappropriate Posters in Tokyo Gubernatorial Race