Supreme Court Reverses Ruling on Unification Church Solicitation
11:14 JST, July 12, 2024
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The Supreme Court overturned Thursday a lower court ruling that was in favor of the Unification Church in a ¥65 million damages lawsuit over donations solicited by the controversial religious group.
The top court’s First Petty Bench, presided over by Justice Toru Sakai, sent the case back to Tokyo High Court. It was the Supreme Court’s first ruling on donation solicitations by the group, formally known as the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification.
In the lawsuit, filed by the daughter of a deceased female believer, the top court found that a memorandum created by the plaintiff’s mother stating no lawsuit would be filed to request the return of the donations “violated public order and morality, and was invalid.”
The decision is likely to affect other Unification Church donation cases involving similar documents, people familiar with the matter said.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Overseas Tourists’ Admission to Himeji Castle May Be Quadrupled; Raising Money to Handle Overtourism Impact
-
JR Chuo, Sobu Lines resume operations (UPDATE2)
-
Premium Cherry Sold for ¥100,000 in Tokyo; Fruit Won Last Year’s ‘Largest Cherry’ Contest in Yamagata Prefecture
-
Tsukiji Outer Market; surviving and thriving / Professional or Not, Connoisseurs Love Tokyo’s Tsukiji Outer Market; Area Next to Former Site of Famed Market Still Shines
-
Emperor’s Role in Japan-U.K. Ties / Japan Emperor Draws on Student Days at Oxford University; U.K. Experience Helped Shape Approach to Current Duties
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ to Reduce Purchase Amount of Japanese Govt Bonds
- Bank of Japan Intends to Proceed with Policy Normalization; Currently Holds 50% of Outstanding Bonds
- BOJ to Reduce Govt Bond Purchases
- BOJ to Reduce Govt Bond Purchases
- Sony Group to End Production of Blu-ray Discs; Market Has Shrunk Due To Growth Of Hard Disk Drives, Streaming