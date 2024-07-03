Video Shows Hokkaido Murder Victim Being Forced to Sit on Bridge Parapet; 2 Suspects Allegedly Caused 17-year-old Girl to Fall from Bridge

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Riko Uchida is led away from the Asahikawa-Higashi Police Station in Asahikawa, Hokkaido, in June 14.

ASAHIKAWA, Hokkaido — A video that shows a murdered high school girl being forced to sit on the parapet of a bridge has been found on her smartphone by Hokkaido prefectural police, it has been learned.

Riko Uchida, 21, and a 19-year-old woman were arrested for allegedly murdering 17-year-old Runa Murayama by causing her to fall from the Kamui Ohashi bridge in the suburbs of Asahikawa, Hokkaido, into the Ishikari River about 10 meters below.

The police believe that one of two suspects took the video just before allegedly causing Murayama to fall on April 19. Murayama, who was from Rumoi, Hokkaido, drowned and her body was found later.

The police have learned so far that the trouble reportedly began when Murayama reposted a picture of Uchida on a social media site. Uchida and the other woman took Murayama to the bridge after they and other accomplices locked her in a car. They also are alleged to have assaulted her while driving around the city.

According to investigative sources, Murayama’s phone was found some distance from the bridge. The phone was damaged but videos including Murayama being forced to apologize could be confirmed.

Uchida reportedly sent messages to some of her friends that said Murayama had left. The police believe that the suspects broke the phone to conceal the evidence.

Uchida told police: “I don’t know whether [Murayama] fell from the bridge. I just left her on the bridge.” The other woman also denied the murder charge.