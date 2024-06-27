U.S. Commander Expresses Regret Over Sexual Assault in Okinawa; Direct Words of Apology Not Given
17:51 JST, June 27, 2024
NAHA — A U.S. airman at Kadena Air Base in Okinawa Prefecture was indicted by prosecutors in March on charges of nonconsensual sexual intercourse and other offenses for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a girl under 16 years old.
The incident occurred in the prefecture in December of last year. The airman, Brennon Washington, 25, served in the 18th Wing at the base at the time.
In response, Brig. Gen. Nicholas Evans, the commander of Kadena Air Base, and others met with Okinawa Deputy Gov. Takekuni Ikeda at the prefectural government office on Thursday morning and expressed their regrets. However, no direct words of apology were made to the girl or the people of the prefecture.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rocks Japan’s Ishikawa Pref.; No Tsunami Expected
-
North Korean Tankers spotted at Russia’s Vostochny Port; Brazen Oil Product Smuggling Becomes the Norm
-
Popular Tokyo Ward to Expand Ban on Street Drinking to Year-Round; Complaints of Noise, Littering against Foreigners Increasing
-
Oppenheimer’s Grandson Visits Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park for 1st Time, Meets Atomic Bomb Survivors
-
Mt. Fuji Photo Spot Gets New Parking Area as Another Japanese City Takes Measures Against Overtourism
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Finance Ministry: Japan’s Spending on Chip Industry Excessive; Economy Ministry Says Spending on Par With U.S., Europe, China
- Drunk Captain Causes Japan Airline to Cancel Flight from Dallas to Haneda; JAL Issues Drinking Ban for Staff Rest Times
- Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rocks Japan’s Ishikawa Pref.; No Tsunami Expected
- Former Trump Aides Differ on U.S. Intl Engagement; But Elbridge Colby, Matt Pottinger Both Share Concern Over Taiwan
- Mexican Designer Recycles Election Ads into Tote Bags