U.S. Commander Expresses Regret Over Sexual Assault in Okinawa; Direct Words of Apology Not Given

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Brig. Gen. Nicholas Evans, front right, speaks at the Okinawa prefectural government office on Thursday morning with Consul General Matthew Dolbow, front left.

NAHA — A U.S. airman at Kadena Air Base in Okinawa Prefecture was indicted by prosecutors in March on charges of nonconsensual sexual intercourse and other offenses for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a girl under 16 years old.

The incident occurred in the prefecture in December of last year. The airman, Brennon Washington, 25, served in the 18th Wing at the base at the time.

In response, Brig. Gen. Nicholas Evans, the commander of Kadena Air Base, and others met with Okinawa Deputy Gov. Takekuni Ikeda at the prefectural government office on Thursday morning and expressed their regrets. However, no direct words of apology were made to the girl or the people of the prefecture.