Police Officer Stabbed in Shinjuku, Tokyo; Woman in Her 50s Questioned on Suspicion of Attempted Murder
12:05 JST, June 27, 2024
A passerby reported to the police box at the west exit of JR Shinjuku Station in Tokyo’s Shinjuku Ward at around 5:15 a.m. on Thursday that a police officer appeared to be collapsed in the aisle.
According to the Shinjuku Police Station of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, a police officer in his 50s who was on duty at the police box sustained injuries to his head and other parts of his body. A woman in her 50s who was at the scene explained that she stabbed him, and the Shinjuku Police Station is questioning her on suspicion of attempted murder.
According to the police, security camera footage from the surrounding area shows that the police officer who was responding to the woman with scissors fell down. After that, the woman stabbed the police officer multiple times in the chest.
The police officer was taken to the hospital and reportedly is not in critical condition. The Shinjuku Police Department is investigating the details of the case.
