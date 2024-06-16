17-Year-Old Boy Arrested for Attempted Murder of Father in Nagoya; Crime Thought to be over Smartphone Game
19:03 JST, June 16, 2024
NAGOYA — A 17-year-old male high school student was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and brought to the Aichi prefectural police’s Naka Police Station on Saturday. The suspect was apprehended at the scene of the crime.
According to the police’s announcement, the boy allegedly punched and stomped his father’s face several times at their home at around 2:40 a.m. on Saturday.
The 45-year-old victim, a company executive, suffered facial fractures and possible bleeding in the brain.
The boy had a broken bone in his left hand.
Officers rushed to the house and arrested the boy after he made an emergency call to the police.
The incident is thought to have occurred when the father told the boy off for playing a smartphone game late into the night.
The boy admitted the allegation, telling the police, “I punched and intended to kill [him].”
