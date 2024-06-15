Japanese Pianist Arrested for Stealing Flight Attendant’s Apron
18:07 JST, June 15, 2024
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Japanese pianist Kazuya Saito has been arrested for allegedly stealing a flight attendant’s apron on an airplane, police sources said Friday.
Saito, 34, admitted the allegation, saying that his hobby was collecting women’s uniforms, and that he sniffed and wore them.
He is suspected of taking an apron of a flight attendant in her 40s and putting it in his pants in the kitchen of an All Nippon Airways plane parked at Ishigaki airport in Okinawa Prefecture around 3 p.m. on April 25.
The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department has confiscated items including what appeared to be a flight attendant’s apron and a nurse’s uniform from Saito’s home.
Saito said that he had committed dozens of thefts, the sources said.
According to his website, Saito graduated with honors from the Conservatoire National Superieur de Musique et de Danse de Paris and the Berlin University of the Arts. He has received a number of awards at competitions in Japan and overseas.
An official of his agency said, “We are surprised. We cannot make any comment for now.”
